Woman raped in Manipur, one arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who hails from Tripura, was arrested from Moidangpok area, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha said.

The woman alleged that she was raped by the accused, a driver by profession, on Saturday evening, the officer said. A case has been registered and investigation started, he added.

