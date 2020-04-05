Woman raped in Manipur, one arrested

Woman raped in Manipur, one arrestedPTI | Imphal | Updated: 05-04-2020 20:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2020 20:56 IST
A 21-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly raping a woman in Manipur's Thoubal district, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, the accused, who hails from Tripura, was arrested from Moidangpok area, Superintendent of Police S Ibomcha said.
The woman alleged that she was raped by the accused, a driver by profession, on Saturday evening, the officer said. A case has been registered and investigation started, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
