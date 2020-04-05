Bhopal residents switch off lights, shout slogans

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus, many people in Bhopal and other places in Madhya Pradesh switched off lights of their homes and lit up oil lamps, candles and even used flashlights of their mobile phones on Sunday. As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

In Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior and other towns a large number of people participated in this campaign. Those residing in BJP state headquarters in Arera Colony area light up diyas (lamps) after switching off the lights.

At some places, people also raised the slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai. They also used conch and bells. At some places, the sound of firecrackers was also heard. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lit up lamps after switching off the lights at his residence on Link Road.

Ramesh Nandanwar, a resident of Bhopals Bhimsen Joshi apartment in Saket Nagar locality, said many residents of the campus switched off the lights and lit up either lamps, candles or used flashlights of their mobile phones from the balconies to display the support to the countrys collective resolve to the defeat coronavirus. Rajendra Mishra, a resident of Jabalpurs Civil Line area said, We lit up the candles as this nine-minute vigil called by Modi is the expression of unity, solidarity, commitment, devotionand resolve to come out of this pandemic victorious by marching towards light defeating the darkness of COVID-19.

Ajay Agrawal, a resident of Gwaliors Purushottam Vihar, said he lit up lamps along with family members to dispel darkness and to express hope that the country will soon come out of this crisis..

