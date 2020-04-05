Plans should be evolved to avoid crowding after lockdown is lifted on Apr 15: UP CM to state MPs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus spread will be lifted on April 15 but cautioned that a mechanism should be evolved to avoid crowding or else all efforts will go in vain. In a videoconference with the state's Members of Parliament, the chief minister also sought their suggestions for a smooth movement of people and restoration of services after the lockdown.

"The lockdown will be lifted on April 15. We have to ensure that the crowding doesn't take place. Your help and cooperation is needed in this regard. The reason is that after the lockdown is lifted and if crowding takes place, all our efforts will go in vain,"Adityanath told the MPs. "So, I want that we evolve a mechanism, and for this, I would invite your suggestions," he said.

He asked MPs and ministers to keep a watch in their respective areas so that people do not face problems during the lockdown. The UP chief minister said suggestions from people's representatives would help our government to formulate proper strategies, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

He said it would be decided only after the suggestions of where and how much relaxation should be given in the first phase. Suggestions were also sought on which organisations should be given how much exemptions, the statement said.

"Challenges would remain even after the lockdown is lifted. Thus, we need to prepare in advance for the situation to be under control after the lockdown is lifted. Making the public aware about social distancing and following it in public places should be our first priority," he said. The CM appealed to all MPs and ministers to contribute Rs 1 crore from MP/MLA fund as well as one-month salary of MLAs to the Uttar Pradesh COVID Care Fund, the statement said.

He said BSP chief Mayawati has also appealed to her legislators to contribute to this fund. Adityanath informed that this fund would help in expanding the capacity of medical colleges and district level hospitals.

"Money will be spent on the procurement and arrangement of ventilators, PPEs, isolation wards, testing lab at district level. There is an effort to collect about Rs 1,500 crore in this fund, so that necessary works can be expedited," he said. Apart from this, he also called on the general population to contribute to this fund. The UP chief minister said a decision has been taken to give Rs 1,000 to petty vendors, labourers, e-rickshaw drivers, rickshaw-pullers and daily-wagers across the state.

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said around 2 lakh families in the state will be given an immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 each in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “The decision has been taken to transfer this amount directly to their accounts," he said. For those not having any ration card or bank account, Adityanath appealed to MPs and ministers to identify such people and get their bank accounts opened and also get Rs 1,000 transferred in their accounts.

Apart from this, Adityanath said about 3.50 lakh workers do not have ration cards nor they have bank accounts. Such people should also be identified and it should be ensured that they get ration cards and their bank accounts are opened. All public representatives should cooperate for this work in every district, he said.

Union Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Mahendra Nath Pandey, who attended the video-conference, told PTI, "We spoke to the UP chief minister and he told us about the work done and steps taken by the state government during the lockdown. The video-conference continued for nearly an hour." He said the MPs praised the chief minister for the good work done by the state government. "We are doing all our work, while adhering to the lockdown," he said.

