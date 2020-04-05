82-yr-old man dies of COVID 19 in Rajasthan; state records fresh 60 cases, number rises to 266

An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man died at the state-run SMS Hospital here on Sunday even as Rajasthan recorded 60 more COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 266, an official said. Out of the 60 new cases reported on Sunday, 39 are from Jaipur alone.

The deadly virus has so far claimed five lives in the state. However, officials maintain that deaths occurred due to co-morbidity -- more than one illness or disease occurring in one person at the same time.

"An 82-year-old man died at SMS Hospital in Jaipur today. He was admitted yesterday. Further details are awaited. 59 new cases have come up, including the patient who died," Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh said. He said the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has risen to 265.

Among the other 21 positive cases reported on Sunday, five are evacuees from Iran that had arrived in Jodhpur airport last month, six from Bikaner, three from Jodhpur, two from Dausa, one each from Jaisalmer, Nagaur, Pali, Tonk, and Jhunjhunu district. In Jaipur, a worker at a canteen of SMS Medical College was found positive for the virus on Saturday, triggering panic among the staff there.

"A worker at SMS Medical College canteen has been tested positive for coronavirus. A total of 34 COVID-19 patients are admitted to the hospital," SMS Hospital Superintendent Dr D S Meena said. A total of 36 patients have turned negative after treatment and 25 have been discharged, Singh said. Jaipur has the maximum number of coronavirus cases in the state at 92, followed by Bhilwara (27), Jhunjhunu and Tonk (18 each), Jodhpur (20), Churu (10), Bikaner (10), Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur (5 each), Udaipur (4), Dungarpur and Dausa (3 each), Pratapgarh, Pali, Banswara (2 each) and one each in Jaisalmer, Sikar, Dholpur, Nagaur and Karauli.

The entire state has been in a lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to trace possible infected people..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

