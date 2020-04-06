Lockdown: Police seize nearly 900 vehicles from two Odisha cities

The Odisha Police on Monday seized close to 900 vehicles from the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as part of measures to enforce the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Sunday evening warned people to maintain social distancing and adhere to the lockdown or face criminal action.

So far, 637 vehicles have been seized in the state capital and nearly 250 in Cuttack, a senior police officer said. "There will be zero tolerance on violation of social distancing. Any violation of social distancing will attract criminal action," Patnaik had said.

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said some people are venturing onto the streets with their vehicles despite repeated requests to refrain from using private transport. He said people can purchase essentials on foot from nearby shops, as sufficient groceries and vegetable vendors are in operation.

Sarangi said the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is also operating mobile vans selling essential commodities and vegetables. BMC sources said the authorities are mulling raising the number of such mobile vans to 200 from the existing 120.

Though the total shutdown imposed in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak ended on Sunday night, the 21-day nationwide lockdown continues to be in force. Out of the 39 coronavirus positive cases detected so far in the state, 32 are from Bhubaneswar.

