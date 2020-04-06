HP MLA grants fund for COVID-19 testing machine

Congress MLA from Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a grant of Rs 35 lakh from his MLA local area development fund for purchase of a machine for testing coronavirus. The Reverse Transcriptase-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) machine will be installed at the Dr. Radhakrishnan Government Medical College (RGMC) Hamirpur.

Sukhu said he has requested the RGMC administration to install the machine after completing the procurement process within a month so that suspected cases of COVID-19 can be tested in Hamirpur district itself. At present, tests for COVID-19 in the hill-state are being conducted at three laboratories in Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Tanda's Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) in Kangra and Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan district.

The residents of Hamirpur and adjoining districts will be benefitted with the installation of the machine at RGMC, Sukhu said.PTI CORR DJI DV DV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.