Police terms as rubbish reports of truckers beaten up in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 06-04-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 15:43 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Police on Monday termed as "rubbish" reports of several truckers, belonging to a particular community, were allegedly beaten up in state, following which they fled to neighbouring Assam, leaving their vehicles behind. Inspector General of Police Chukhu Appa said reports of drivers and handy men of a particular community were fleeing the state especially in Kurung Kumey was "rubbish" and "without any iota of truth".

He said that no passenger vehicle was plying due to the lockdown. The Deputy Commissioner of Kurung Kumey district Kento Riba said on Monday that a truck had hit a parked SUV at Sangram on Saturday that led to an altercation between both the drivers, which, he said, was given a different colour by some official.

An officer of the civil supply department in a letter to the DC on Sunday informed that truck drivers and handymen of a particular community were beaten up between Sangram and Palin by a few youth forcing them to flee to Assam. The DC said that the district officer was reprimanded for inordinate delay in informing him about the incident and a police team led by sub-divisional police officer was sent to the spot to settle the issue of compensation and a case was registered against the driver for his fault.

Three rice-laden trucks reached Koloring, the headquarters town of remote Kurung Kumey district on Sunday evening and retuned smoothly, the deputy commissioner said. Trucks carrying essential commodities are plying even on Monday but continuous landslide at Leel being the only problem for which men and bulldozers are deployed to clear the road, he said over phone from Koloriang.

The deputy commissioner said the the situation in the district is totally normal and all residents including non- Arunachalees are living peacefully by staying indoors due to the ongoing lockdown while all drivers and handymen of vehicles carrying essential commodities are discharging their duties..

