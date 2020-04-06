Manipur CM visits fuel distribution outlet

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Monday visited a fuel distribution outlet here to seeif "social distancing" norms as emphasized by the governmentto combat the COVID-19 pandemic was being followed by people

During the visit, the chief minister told the peopleto maintain social distancing norms and asked the securitypersonnel deployed to check the identity cards of those whoare coming to the fuel station

"The first priority is to save lives as thiscoronavirus is an unseen enemy," he told reporters, addingthat "protocols are to be strictly followed as we have to becareful for there has been rise of new COVID-19 related casesin other parts of the country." Fuel is being distributed at selected outlets for fewhours for those who are exempted from the purview of theongoing lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.