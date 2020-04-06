Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur CM visits fuel distribution outlet

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 16:14 IST
Manipur CM visits fuel distribution outlet

Manipur Chief Minister N BirenSingh on Monday visited a fuel distribution outlet here to seeif "social distancing" norms as emphasized by the governmentto combat the COVID-19 pandemic was being followed by people

During the visit, the chief minister told the peopleto maintain social distancing norms and asked the securitypersonnel deployed to check the identity cards of those whoare coming to the fuel station

"The first priority is to save lives as thiscoronavirus is an unseen enemy," he told reporters, addingthat "protocols are to be strictly followed as we have to becareful for there has been rise of new COVID-19 related casesin other parts of the country." Fuel is being distributed at selected outlets for fewhours for those who are exempted from the purview of theongoing lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-M develops algorithms to detect diseases causing dysfunctional proteins and genes

Chennai, Apr 6 PTI IIT Madras researchers have developed algorithms to detect disease causing dysfunctional proteins and genes in biological networks. Through their initiative, they hope to develop detailed maps of tissue and disease specif...

Wedding of former Karnataka CM's son to be a low-key affair

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said in thewake of COVID-19 outbreak, his son Nikhils wedding will be a low-key affair in the presence of close family members on April 17, at the residence. Nikhil is engaged to Rev...

Wedding of former Karnataka CM's son to be a low-key affair

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said in thewake of COVID-19 outbreak, his son Nikhils wedding will be a low-key affair in the presence of close family members on April 17, at the residence. Nikhil is engaged to Revathi, the ...

Coronavirus: Nepal extends lockdown till April 15

The Nepal government on Monday extended the ongoing nationwide lockdown by another eight days till April 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Nepal has so far recorded nine COVID-19 cases, out of which one perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020