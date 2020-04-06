Wagons loaded with essential goods transported to NE, Bengal, Bihar during lockdown: NFR

The Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) has transported wagons loaded with sugar, salt and edible oil products to various parts of the Northeast, Bihar and West Bengal to ensure availability of the items during the lockdown, a spokesperson of the railway zone said on Monday. Between March 23 and April 4, more than 700 wagons of sugar, 320 wagons of salt and 160 tankers of edible oil products were transported to various goods sheds in Assam, Tripura, Bihar, West Bengal and other states, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Subhanan Chanda said.

Each wagon contains around 58-60 tonne of goods, he said. Railway employees are on duty at various good sheds, stations, tracks and control offices, he said.

The Ministry of Railways is monitoring the movement of goods through an emergency freight train movement control centre, Chanda said. Issues earlier faced by the Railways at several terminal points for loading and unloading of goods have been resolved, he said.

The Indian Railways, along with the Ministry of Home Affairs, is in touch with various state governments to sort out any operational issue whenever the need arises, Chanda added..

