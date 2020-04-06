Left Menu
Development News Edition

'India acts to shield its tigers against COVID-19 malady'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:13 IST
'India acts to shield its tigers against COVID-19 malady'

Amid reports of a US zoo tiger found coronavirus positive, India's apex tiger conservation body has swung into action and has asked all tiger range states to keep an eye over big cats and immediately report to authorities, if anyone of them are found having COVID-19 symptoms. The National Tiger Conservation Authority alerted chief wildlife wardens of all tiger range states shortly after the Union Ministry of Environment advised states to curb human visits to and movements in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries as precautionary measures against the transmission of infection from humans to animals.

It asked them to gear up frontline staff as well as veterinary officials to prevent the spread of the disease among tigers owing to the zoonotic nature of COVID-19. "I am directed to inform that owing to the communicable and zoonotic nature of the said disease, following actions need to be taken to avert the disease in wild tigers in India.

"Tigers may be observed for symptoms consistent with COVID-19 such as respiratory signs of nasal discharge, coughing and laboured breathing through direct observation to the extent possible, besides through camera trap images for visible symptoms," said Vaibhav C Mathur, NTCA's Assistant Inspector General of Forests. He also said it should be ensured that "personnel handling tigers in human-tiger negative interactions and translocation operations be ascertained to be coronavirus negative".

They should also take due precaution as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time, he added.  "For COVID 19 diagnosis as well as differential diagnoses and characterization as highlighted above, samples may be sent to ICAR-approved laboratories as per the enclosure. "It is, hence, requested to gear up the front line staff as well as veterinary officials engaged in monitoring tiger mortality in areas under your jurisdiction to detect the disease and prevent its spread in tigers in the wild. Being a notifiable disease, any positive case needs to be reported immediately to the NTCA for onward transmission to the authorities concerned," the NTCA said.

Diligence needs to be exercised while handling postmortem cases to record location, age and sex of the animal while collecting samples for coronavirus diagnosis in consultation with the state veterinary officials while safeguarding oneself through appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), it said. As coronavirus is known to affect gastrointestinal system in felines, requisite correlation may be made for characterizing the virus type in consultation with the State Veterinary Department.

"Differential diagnosis with feline infectious rhino-tracheitis needs to be made as similar respiratory symptoms may be observed," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

SC issues guidelines for functioning of courts through video conferencing during COVID-19 pandemic

Court hearing in congregation must become an exception during the extraordinary outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and it is necessary that all courts respond to the call of social distancing to ensure they do not contribute to the spread of vir...

US tiger testing coronavirus positive prompts preventive measures in several zoos

Alarmed by a tiger in the US testing positive for coronavirus, authorities in several zoos have initiated preventive measures to protect the big cats from the infection. The Central Zoo Authority in Delhi on Monday asked all the zoos across...

Britain committed to continuing talks with EU - PM's spokesman

Britain is absolutely committed to continuing negotiations with the European Union on their future relationship, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, repeating that the government did not intend to extend the transit...

JTBC releases new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young’s romantic evening

South Korean subscription network and broadcasting company, JTBCs Ill Go to You When the Weather Is Nice has released new snaps of Seo Kang Joon and Park Min Young. , ., 9 30 pic.twitter.comsIp4b6Eo1G jtbclove jtbclov...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020