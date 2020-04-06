WB Minister Shashi Panja distributes food
Minister Dr Shashi Panja on Monday distributed food items and ludo game kits among the people of her constituency in Shyampukur in Kolkata amid the nationwide lockdown.ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-04-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 17:19 IST
Minister Dr Shashi Panja on Monday distributed food items and ludo game kits among the people of her constituency in Shyampukur in Kolkata amid the nationwide lockdown.
Speaking to ANI, Panja said: "It is very difficult for the people to stay at home for a long time. Ludo will help them keep engaged at home and get rid of mobile addiction."
With an increase of 490 coronavirus cases in the last 12 hours, India's positive cases crossed the 4000-mark, mounting to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
