Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAA concludes deal to charter flight to return Brazilian nationals

“SAA has concluded an agreement with the Brazilian government to charter an SAA flight to return Brazilian nationals to Sao Paulo on 6 April,” said the national carrier in a tweet on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:02 IST
SAA concludes deal to charter flight to return Brazilian nationals
The repatriation of Brazilian nationals comes as South Africa entered day 11 of the national 21-day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Image Credit: Wikipedia

South African Airways (SAA) has concluded an agreement with the Brazilian government to charter a flight to return Brazilian nationals back to their home country today.

"SAA has concluded an agreement with the Brazilian government to charter an SAA flight to return Brazilian nationals to Sao Paulo on 6 April," said the national carrier in a tweet on Monday.

The national carrier expressed pride at being of service in the repatriation.

The repatriation of Brazilian nationals comes as South Africa entered day 11 of the national 21-day lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On 22 March, the South African government took the decision to declare a national lockdown, starting at midnight on 26 March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

In response to the pandemic, SAA has suspended all domestic, regional and international flights.

Engaging embassies

In a statement last week, SAA's Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) said subsequent to the lockdown, representatives of several governments have engaged with the joint BRPs of SAA to consider having SAA provide the safe passage of their citizens to their respective home countries.

These engagements have required the consideration, approval, and support of the South African government to implement.

Following the engagements with various embassies and in consultation with the relevant government departments, SAA has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.

The first of these chartered flights were for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country last week.

"The BRPs have confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with other governments for the repatriation of their citizens. SAA will operate the charter services, subject to the health and safety provisions contained in the regulations and other relevant provisions during the lockdown," said SAA's BRPs last week.

Meanwhile, at least 16 South Africans, who were stranded in Dubai and Doha, respectively, returned to home soil last Thursday.

According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the group's return follows the relaxation of the State of Disaster regulations to allow South Africans stranded abroad to travel back home.

The group is currently under quarantine, as per the regulations.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

6 people with negative COVID-19 report quarantined in Jhunjhunu

Six people have been quarantined in a hospital after their COVID-19 reports came negative, said Jhunjhunu Chief Medical and Health Officer CMHO Dr Pratap Singh on Monday.Dr Singh said On March 18, three people came from Italy here. They wer...

F1 team Williams furlough staff as drivers take pay cut

Williams became the second Formula One team to furlough some staff due to the coronavirus pandemic as drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi agreed to cut their wages by 20 percent on Monday. Formula Ones 2020 season has been delayed be...

Four Indian nationals in US die due to COVID-19

Four Indian nationals in the US have died due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Malayalee diaspora organization. Aleyamma Kuriakose 65 died in New York due to the COVID-19 infection. The Federation of Kerala Associations i...

Ninth COVID-19 patient recovers in Chhattisgarh

The ninth COVID-19 patient in Chhattisgarh, out of 10 affected persons, has now fully recovered, officials said on Monday. Now there is only one person in Chhattisgarh who has COVID19 and he is being looked after by a team of expert doctors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020