With 57 new cases, Mumbai COVID-19 count climbs to 490

With 57 new cases, Mumbai COVID-19 count climbs to 490PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 18:09 IST
Mumbai on Monday reported 57 freshCOVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such people to 490,the civic body said
Simultaneously, four more patients have died whileundergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, taking the totaldeath toll to 34 so far.
