With 57 new cases, Mumbai COVID-19 count climbs to 490

Mumbai on Monday reported 57 freshCOVID-19 cases, taking the total number of such people to 490,the civic body said

Simultaneously, four more patients have died whileundergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection, taking the totaldeath toll to 34 so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.