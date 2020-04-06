With 57 new cases, Mumbai COVID-19 count climbs to 490

Nearly two weeks under the national lockdown, Mumbai on Monday reported 57 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of affected people to 490 so far. Simultaneously, four more patients undergoing treatment have succumbed to the deadly infection, taking the toll so far to 34, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

Meanwhile, five more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday, taking the total number of such persons to 59. "As part of the contact tracing efforts, the MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai) has surveyed 15 lakh population through health teams till date and identified 665 contacts which are referred for testing," the release said.

It stated that 130 coronavirus positive cases have been identified after five teams had visited houses and collected 1400 samples. A total of 10,968 contacts have been placed under quarantine, of which 3990 have completed the isolation period up to April 5, it said.

In its bid to check spread of the novel cronavirus, the BMC has demarcated as many as 226 containment zones in the city..

