Huge Response to PM's call to light lamp shows national solidarity: R.K. Singh

There was a huge response to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's call to switch off lights and light a lamp as a show of national solidarity in the fight against COVID-19, said Union Minister of Power Shri R.K. Singh late here yesterday, immediately after personally monitoring the power grid handling during the light off and light a lamp campaign on 5.4. 2020. While Shri R K Singh was away with his officers monitoring the grid at the National Power Monitoring Centre during the event his family members were all together lighting 'diyas' of hope and positivity for all.

The Minister in his tweets said that demand went down from 117300 megawatts at 2049 hrs to 85300 megawatts till 2109 hrs; that is a reduction of 32000 Megawatts in a few minutes. The demand then it started increasing. Frequency and voltage were maintained within a normal band of 49.7 to 50. 26 Hz, which means the voltage was kept stable. The drop in national demand by 32000 megawatts shows a huge response of the nation to the call of the Prime Minister.

With successful completion of the lights-off event, Shri Singh congratulated the nation as well as the national power system for working as a team. He gave hearty congratulations to the citizens for discharging their role successfully during the 9 pm 9 minutes call of the Prime Minister. He expressed his compliments to the national grid manager POSOCO, and power gencos NTPC, NHPC, THDC, NEEPCO, SJVNL, BBMB, and PGCIL and officers as well as engineers from State electricity departments for working as a team.

He concluded by stating, "All of us and the whole nation stands together with our Prime Minister in this fight against Coronavirus in the country. India stands together with the Prime Minister".

(With Inputs from PIB)

