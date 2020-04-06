One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Mohali

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Mohali on Monday, according to Punjab's Special Chief Secretary KBS Sidhu. With this, the tally of positive COVID-19 patients in the city to 16. The patient's parent had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious gathering in Delhi and was tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier.

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, with 490 new cases added in the last 12 hours.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly virus while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

