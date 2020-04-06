No fresh COVID-19 case for 2nd day in Noida; door-to-door awareness campaign from Tuesday

No fresh coronavirus case was reported across Noida and Greater Noida for a second day in a row, with the administration now planning a door-to-door COVID-19 awareness and information gathering campaign, officials said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, has so far recorded 58 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, while eight patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the officials said.

"A total 1,030 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 58 have tested positive, 678 negative and results for 300 was awaited," the Health Department here stated in its daily statement. Currently, 1,225 people are under surveillance, while another 346 quarantined -- 119 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel, 185 at Sector 39 district hospital, 18 at Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and 30 at Child PGI in Sector 30, it added.

The administration said special teams have been formed here that will go house to house across Noida and Greater Noida and undertake a coronavirus awareness campaign, beginning Tuesday..

