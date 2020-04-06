Tea stall owner near 'Matoshree' tests coronavirus positive

A vendor who sells tea near 'Matoshree', the private residence of Maharashtra Chief Minster Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, has been found positive for novel coronavirus infection, a civic body official said on Monday. As a precautionary measure, the BMC has sprayed disinfectants in the area.

"The vendor run a tea stall in the locality. After he was found positive, contact tracking is going on," he said. PTI KK NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.