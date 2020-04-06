One more COVID-19 death in TN: 50 people test positive

One more COVID-19 death was reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday while 50 people tested positive for coronavirus, including 48 returnees of the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat meet, taking the total number of cases to 621, a senior official said. A 57-year-old woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday here due to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection died this morning and she tested positive for COVID-19, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the state has now increased to six. Speaking to reporters here, the top official said work to install testing equipment in as many as 21 government run medical college hospitals was on adding the Central government's permission was awaited.

The State already has 17 testing centres..

