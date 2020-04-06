Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need to sustain constant surveillance to contain coronavirus spread: Assam governor

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:29 IST
Need to sustain constant surveillance to contain coronavirus spread: Assam governor

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday stressed the need for constant surveillance and deployment of dedicated personnel to mitigate the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. Appreciating the state machinery for working tirelessly, he said the need of the hour is to sustain the constant surveillance throughout the state to control the spread of COVID-19.

The governor said during a meeting with the chief secretary, director general of police and senior government officials at the Raj Bhavan here. Pointing out COVID-19 is a humanitarian crisis across the globe, he said, along with proper treatment, health service providers should be tolerant and polite with those living in isolation centres.

The governor also said, since the economy of Assam is predominantly agriculture-based, welfare of farmers should be given top priority during this period and the government should help the cultivators in areas such as cropping and harvesting. Schemes of both the Centre and the state government should be implemented for empowerment of the farmers, Mukhi said.

Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna informed the governor that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had adequate stock of rice and dal and more supply was being ensured. 'Gaon Panchayat Samabay Samitees' have been directed to lift rice and dal for distribution through fair price shops as per the governments decision to provide 5 kg rice and 1 kg dal to each family, he said.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 would be provided to all the beneficiaries concerned, Krishna said. When asked about tea gardens and the tea workers scattered across the state, the chief secretary said that the government is in constant touch with the garden managements through video-conferencing and the respective district administrations.

The government is also extending welfare services, including free supply of rice, dal, sugar to the people living in tea garden areas. He also informed that as per Central government orders the tea gardens will become operational with 50 per cent employees by maintaining all norms from April 10.

Principal Secretary, Labour Welfare department, J B Ekka informed the governor that a sum of Rs 1,200 each has been released to 1.43 lakh widows. Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Samir Sinha apprised the governor of the activities being carried out by his department to deal with the situation arising out of novel coronavirus outbreak in the state which has so far reported 26 positive COVID-19 cases with 25 of them connected to the congregation at Tablighi Jamaat Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West.

Sinha also said that a website is being launched which will be exclusively a service providing tool where persons with medical background or from any other field can get themselves registered in order to provide voluntary service. Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta gave a detailed presentation to the governor about the activities carried out by the police.

He said 21 help line numbers have been set up and a cell has been established, under a SP rank officer, for contact tracing. The DGP also said that strict action is being taken against those found violating lockdown norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter in HP

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district, police said on Monday. The wife of the accused lodged a police complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted their minor daught...

Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of daddy-daughter dance on 'We are Young'

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary. The 44-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram where he can be seen dancing holding his 2-month-old daughter. Iglesias caption...

German chancellor Merkel says EU faces its biggest test with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is the European Unions biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.In my view, Europe, the E...

Pope starts fund to help poorer countries deal with coronavirus

Pope Francis has started an emergency fund to help areas affected by the coronavirus in developing countries, the Vatican said on Monday. It said in a statement that the pope had designated 750,000 of funds at his disposal as an initial con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020