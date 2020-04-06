Left Menu
Development News Edition

191 cases registered, over 3700 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:35 IST
191 cases registered, over 3700 people detained for violating lockdown in Delhi: Police

Over 190 cases were registered and 3,728 people detained in the national capital on Monday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. According to the data shared by the police, 191 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm on Monday.

A total of 3,728 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 376 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 733 movement passes have been issued, police said.

Since March 24, a total of 55,330 people have been detained so far for violating order under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, police said. The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter in HP

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district, police said on Monday. The wife of the accused lodged a police complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted their minor daught...

Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of daddy-daughter dance on 'We are Young'

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary. The 44-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram where he can be seen dancing holding his 2-month-old daughter. Iglesias caption...

German chancellor Merkel says EU faces its biggest test with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is the European Unions biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.In my view, Europe, the E...

Pope starts fund to help poorer countries deal with coronavirus

Pope Francis has started an emergency fund to help areas affected by the coronavirus in developing countries, the Vatican said on Monday. It said in a statement that the pope had designated 750,000 of funds at his disposal as an initial con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020