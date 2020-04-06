Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen: Centre to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 19:37 IST
Ensure smooth supply of medical oxygen: Centre to states

The Union government on Monday asked the states and union territories to ensure adequate supply of medical oxygen as it is a critical need in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said special attention should be given to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities and medical oxygen during the lockdown.

"There is a critical need to maintain adequate supply of medical oxygen in the country in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and as medical oxygen is also included in the national list and WHO's list of essential medicines," he said. Bhalla also reiterated the exemptions made under the guidelines on lockdown measures.

All manufacturing units of medical oxygen gas/liquid, medical oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tanks for storing liquid oxygen, liquid cryogenic cylinders, liquid oxygen cryogenic transport tanks, ambient vaporisers and cryogenic valves, cylinder valves and accessories are exempted, he said. The home secretary asked the state and UT officials to take action for the transportation of these items, travel of workers of such units from their homes to factories, so that such units run at full capacity.

In the communication to all states on April 3, detailed guidelines have been issued for smooth functioning of supply chain of exempted items, involving inter-state movement of employees, he said. In his communication, Bhalla emphasised that social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured in each of the above activities.

It will be the responsibility of the head of the organisation to ensure compliance of norms. The district authorities have been asked to ensure strict enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • WHO

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter in HP

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district, police said on Monday. The wife of the accused lodged a police complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted their minor daught...

Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of daddy-daughter dance on 'We are Young'

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary. The 44-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram where he can be seen dancing holding his 2-month-old daughter. Iglesias caption...

German chancellor Merkel says EU faces its biggest test with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is the European Unions biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.In my view, Europe, the E...

Pope starts fund to help poorer countries deal with coronavirus

Pope Francis has started an emergency fund to help areas affected by the coronavirus in developing countries, the Vatican said on Monday. It said in a statement that the pope had designated 750,000 of funds at his disposal as an initial con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020