Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong seeks Centre's intervention to ensure sufficient PPE kits for doctors, healthcare workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:05 IST
Cong seeks Centre's intervention to ensure sufficient PPE kits for doctors, healthcare workers

Expressing concern over the growing number of doctors and nurses contracting coronavirus while treating patients, the Congress on Monday sought the Centre's urgent intervention to ensure sufficient availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for healthcare workers. In a letter to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal said clusters of transmission have been reported in hospitals in Mumbai and Delhi and underscored the need to ensure healthcare workers are provided protective gears like masks and hazmat suits.

"In many instances, the healthcare workers got infected while attending to patients without securing themselves with personal protective equipment," he said. "It is deeply regrettable that they have been exposed to greater danger during this time of crisis, even as they were dedicating their life for saving ordinary Indians.

"While the collective expression of gratitude to the health workers is the need of the hour, the utmost obligation to guarantee personal protective equipment to the health workers should not be neglected by the government," he added. The senior Congress leader urged the Centre to take immediate steps to ensure government and private hospitals have sufficient PPE kits.

"Urgent measures need to be taken to implement protective protocol to avoid such cluster transmission among the health workers. Any failure in this direction would have a catastrophic impact on our collective fight against the COVID-19 transmission and treatment," he said. Reportedly, hospitals across the country are facing shortages of PPE kits, forcing doctors to use raincoats and helmets for protection while treating COVID-19 patients.

India plans to import medical gears from China to tide over the shortage, according to reports. Venugopal also sought urgent measures to deal with the increasing number of coronavirus infections and casualties among Non-Resident Indians (NRI) living abroad.

The absence of rapid testing and immediate access to the health facilities has put their lives in imminent danger, he claimed. He asked the health minister to coordinate with the Indian Embassies abroad to trace the affected NRIs and facilitate access to health facilities.

Venugopal said proper control rooms should be set up and emergency medical teams constituted in the embassies to coordinate with the respective governments to provide urgent medical care to the people in need. The number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 4,281 on Monday and the death toll rose to 111, according to the Union Health Ministry.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court turns away religious clash over Washington transit ads

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a religious rights dispute brought by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington against the Washington area transit authority over its policy barring advertisements in its stations and on...

Man held for 'sexually assaulting' minor daughter in HP

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his minor daughter in Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district, police said on Monday. The wife of the accused lodged a police complaint alleging that he had sexually assaulted their minor daught...

Enrique Iglesias shares adorable video of daddy-daughter dance on 'We are Young'

Singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias brought smiles to fans faces with a sweet new video of his baby girl Mary. The 44-year-old singer shared footage on Instagram where he can be seen dancing holding his 2-month-old daughter. Iglesias caption...

German chancellor Merkel says EU faces its biggest test with coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic is the European Unions biggest test, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday, adding that it was important that the bloc emerges strong from the economic crisis unleashed by the coronavirus.In my view, Europe, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020