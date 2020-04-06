Left Menu
PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-04-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 20:52 IST
HP govt decides to install CCTVs at major religious places

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to install close circuit television (CCTV) cameras at major religious places in the state in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Thakur said the deputy ioners concerned would provide details of such religious places in their respective districts so that CCTV cameras could be installed at the earliest.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month is being blamed for the surge in coronavirus cases in the country. The chief minister held a video conference with all the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers from Shimla to take stock of the situation.

He said the 12 people who returned to Himachal Pradesh after attending the Tablighi Jamaat congregation and their 52 primary contacts would be tested for coronavirus..

