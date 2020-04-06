Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in JaipurPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:22 IST
A wildfire broke out on the hills at the Jhalana forest area in Jaipur on Monday
The fire is spread over nearly a hectare. Efforts to contain the blaze are being made, an official said
The Jhalana forest area is the home to many wild animals, including leopards. PTI SDAHMB
