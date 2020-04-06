Left Menu
Development News Edition

No fresh movement of migrant workers in Delhi amid lockdown: AAP govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 21:31 IST
No fresh movement of migrant workers in Delhi amid lockdown: AAP govt

No fresh movement of migrant workers has been reported in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of coroanvirus, the Delhi government said on Monday. In an official statement, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said the migrant workers, who were initially heading to their native states, have been focused as a target group with special facilities being provided to them. He also directed to take pro-active measures to enforce the lockdown. The AAP-led Delhi government has set up 111 shelter homes specifically for migrant workers rendered homeless due to the nationwide lockdown. "Till Sunday, 4,788 migrants have been housed in these shelter homes. The relief camps have the capacity to accommodate 40,000 persons," the statement said. These shelters are in addition to the 223 permanent shelters managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and 10 more such night shelters for the homeless, it said. "In case of any symptomatic person housed in these shelter homes, inmates will be quarantined as per protocol. Only one person has been hospitalized till date since the shelter homes were earmarked," the statement said. "The chief secretary, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee, reviewed the facilities provided to the migrants in the shelter homes,” it said. The statement added that “no fresh movement of migrant labourers has been reported in Delhi” due to the “pro-active steps” taken by the Delhi government

All occupants of these shelter homes are provided free food which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, it said. General items for daily use are also being provided to the migrants. Special attention is also being given to their overall health and sanitation, the statement added

PTI BUN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Has WHO released protocol for coronavirus lockdown 'periods'?

Rangers' Panarin, others donate N95 masks to hospitals

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Health News Roundup: Mexico official calls diet a factor as coronavirus death toll climbs; Japan to boost Avigan drug stockpile and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workplaces post-COVID 19: Tech innovations to catalyze a remote working culture

Due to lockdowns imposed in several countries, work-from-home culture has literally jumped into almost every company in the world whether they were ready or not....

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Videos

Latest News

WHO warns masks are no 'silver bullet' for ending pandemic

The World Health Organization warned Monday that wearing masks alone would not be enough to defeat the global coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed more than 70,000 peopleMasks should only ever be used as part of a comprehensive packag...

COVID-19: President, PM, MPs to take pay cut; About Rs 7900 crores MPLAD money to fund govt's efforts to fight coronavirus

The Union cabinet on Monday decided to cut 30 per cent salary of all MPs for one year, and divert MPLAD funds for two years --nearly Rs 7,900 crores--to fund the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Announcing the cabinet decision, Union mi...

Guj: School principal held for sharing derogatory post on PM

Principal of a Gujarat government-run primary school in Vadodara district was arrested on Monday for allegedly sharing derogatory content on social media on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and media with the reference to coronavirus and the Ni...

PM Modi, Bahrain King discuss coronavirus crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa over coronavirus crisis, during which the latter assured the Indian leader of his personal attention to the Indian community in his country amid th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020