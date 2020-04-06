No fresh movement of migrant workers in Delhi amid lockdown: AAP govt

No fresh movement of migrant workers has been reported in the national capital amid the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of coroanvirus, the Delhi government said on Monday. In an official statement, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said the migrant workers, who were initially heading to their native states, have been focused as a target group with special facilities being provided to them. He also directed to take pro-active measures to enforce the lockdown. The AAP-led Delhi government has set up 111 shelter homes specifically for migrant workers rendered homeless due to the nationwide lockdown. "Till Sunday, 4,788 migrants have been housed in these shelter homes. The relief camps have the capacity to accommodate 40,000 persons," the statement said. These shelters are in addition to the 223 permanent shelters managed by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board and 10 more such night shelters for the homeless, it said. "In case of any symptomatic person housed in these shelter homes, inmates will be quarantined as per protocol. Only one person has been hospitalized till date since the shelter homes were earmarked," the statement said. "The chief secretary, who is also the chairman of the State Executive Committee, reviewed the facilities provided to the migrants in the shelter homes,” it said. The statement added that “no fresh movement of migrant labourers has been reported in Delhi” due to the “pro-active steps” taken by the Delhi government

All occupants of these shelter homes are provided free food which includes breakfast, lunch and dinner, it said. General items for daily use are also being provided to the migrants. Special attention is also being given to their overall health and sanitation, the statement added

