Ladakh MP listens to students' grievances via video conference

PTI | Ladakh | Updated: 06-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 06-04-2020 22:29 IST
Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Monday connected with presidents and representatives of various Ladakh students' unions across India via video conference and listened to their grievances. There are reports that some students of the Union Territory are facing problems due to the ongoing lockdown.

During the meeting, the students' representatives raised issues like the supply of essential commodities, including ration, medicine, LPG gas cylinder, and residential accommodation, it said. After listening to their grievances, Namgyal suggested various measures that can be initiated at student level and assured them of his help whenever and wherever required, the statement said.

Namgyal said he has ensured delivery of ration to more than two thousand students in 15 states and written letters to 10 district collectors across India, it said. The meeting was attended by the presidents and representatives of Ladakh students' union in Srinagar, Jammu, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Chattisgarh, Bengaluru.

