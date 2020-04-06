Karim Morani's other daughter, actor Zoa Morani, tests positive for COVID-19

Hours after Bollywood producer Karim Morani revealed that his daughter Shaza Morani had tested positive for COVID-19, her actor-sister Zoa has also been infected, according to family sources. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on Monday. According to sources, Zoa, who had returned from Rajasthan around mid-March, tested positive for COVID-19. "She had tested today for COVID-19 and her results came positive by evening. She is in Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, whereas Shaza is under medication at Nanavati. "Shaza will be tested again after two days. As of now, the immediate family, house helps are also getting tested. They are all under quarantine," a source told PTI. Earlier in the day, Morani had said that both the daughters were under observation. "Shaza had no symptoms but has tested positive. Zoa, my other daughter, has a few symptoms so we got both of them tested. Zoa, however, tested negative. Both have been admitted to Nanavati hospital. They are in isolation and under observation," Morani had said.

The producer has backed many Bollywood films, including Shah Rukh Khan's "Ra.One", "Chennai Express", "Happy New Year" and "Dilwale". As of Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,281 in India with the pandemic claiming 111 lives.

