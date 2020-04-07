Maharashtra: 25 COVID-19 positive cases in total in Ahmednagar

Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra has a total of twenty-five COVID-19 positive cases, as per the local administration. Twenty-one out of these twenty-five patients include Tablighi Jamaat returnees and their close contacts.

In last 24 hours, four people have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which three are close contacts of persons who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi. With 120 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 868 on Monday, Maharashtra Health Department informed in the daily media bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

