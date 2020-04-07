COVID-19: From April 9, Odisha makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose while venturing out of house

Odisha has become the first state in the country to make a face mask or use of cloth in "at least two layers" mandatory for the citizens when they come out of home for any purpose. The order shall come into effect from 7 am on April 9. "The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose, until further orders," read an official order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha, on Monday.

It further stated that COVID-19 is "assuming grave threat to the health of the general public in the state" and the virus is "believed to be spreading through droplets." "Masks have been found to be extremely useful in controlling and containment of the spread of coronavirus as seen from several Global and National experiences, so it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19," it added.

The state government has directed district municipal authorities to ensure prevention of crowding and also ensure the use of any form of masks or clothes such as handkerchiefs, bandanas, gamuchha, dupatta etc. by the people while stepping out of their houses. (ANI)

