Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: From April 9, Odisha makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose while venturing out of house

Odisha has become the first state in the country to make a face mask or use of cloth in "at least two layers" mandatory for the citizens when they come out of home for any purpose. The order shall come into effect from 7 am on April 9.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 07-04-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 11:26 IST
COVID-19: From April 9, Odisha makes it mandatory to cover mouth and nose while venturing out of house
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has become the first state in the country to make a face mask or use of cloth in "at least two layers" mandatory for the citizens when they come out of home for any purpose. The order shall come into effect from 7 am on April 9. "The general public is directed to cover their mouth and nose with any available form of mask while stepping out of house for any purpose. A handkerchief or any other piece of cloth in at least two layers can also be used for the purpose, until further orders," read an official order from the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Odisha, on Monday.

It further stated that COVID-19 is "assuming grave threat to the health of the general public in the state" and the virus is "believed to be spreading through droplets." "Masks have been found to be extremely useful in controlling and containment of the spread of coronavirus as seen from several Global and National experiences, so it is imperative to adopt strict social distancing and isolation measures to contain the spread of COVID-19," it added.

The state government has directed district municipal authorities to ensure prevention of crowding and also ensure the use of any form of masks or clothes such as handkerchiefs, bandanas, gamuchha, dupatta etc. by the people while stepping out of their houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

Mexico registers 2,143 coronavirus cases, 94 deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

China must step up on Africa debt relief - Ghana finance minister

China must do more to help ease the debt burden of African countries facing economic calamity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ghanas finance minister said.Speaking with the Center for Global Development, Ken Ofori-Atta said Europe ...

New York cathedral to be used as field hospital

A vast cathedral in central New York is being converted into a field hospital during the coronavirus pandemic, its dean said Monday, as the US struggles to cope with the mounting crisis. The Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in Manhat...

Assam MLA held for remarks calling COVID 19 hospitals worse than detention centres

An opposition MLA in Assam was arrested on Tuesday for making objectionable remarks about the condition of quarantine facilities and hospitals treating COVID 19 patients, calling them worse than detention centres, police said. Aminul Islam,...

12 new coronavirus cases in Bhopal; MP tally rises to 268

Twelve more coronavirus cases have been found in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in Madhya Pradesh to 268, a health official said on Tuesday. Among the new patients, seven are police personnel and their family members, and five are ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020