Combating COVID-19: Ernakulam district administration sets up walk-in kiosk to collect samples

The Ernakulam district administration has set up a Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID-19 symptoms. Sample collection for the current PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and rapid test, can be done using WISK.

The WISK, which looks like a glass cabin, is made in such a way that the environment inside it where the medical staff stands, is always sterile. The healthcare professionals in the kiosk can collect throat swabs of people who will stand outside the kiosk. The medical staff standing inside the cabin can use the gloves affixed on the kiosk to collect throat swab samples from people sitting outside the chamber.

Apart from the gloves, WISK consists of magnetic doors, ultraviolet lights and an exhaust fan. After collecting the sample, the container will be handed back to the person who in turn will hand it over to another medical staff. According to officials, each time after the samples are collected, the gloves and the chair on which the person, whose samples were collected, sat will be disinfected.

WISK can temporarily fix in an area to collect samples. It can store large quantities of samples. The most comforting thing is that health workers who are assigned to collect samples do not have to wear PPE kits. It takes an average of only two minutes to collect a sample of eight steps.

Sample collection of the current PCR test and the rapid test, which is about to begin, can be done by WISK. The cost of a WISK, including the magnetic door, exhaust fan and ultraviolet light system, is around Rs 40,000. "This means mass screening should be done as soon as possible. The district administration wants to develop more indigenous technologies for coronavirus prevention efforts. NGOs and individuals are requested to come forward to establish WISK in more places in the district. This is just the beginning," said S Suhas, District Collector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

