Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Ernakulam district administration sets up walk-in kiosk to collect samples

The Ernakulam district administration has set up a Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID-19 symptoms.

ANI | Ernakulam (Kerala) | Updated: 07-04-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 14:14 IST
Combating COVID-19: Ernakulam district administration sets up walk-in kiosk to collect samples
Ernakulam district administration set-up WISK to collect samples from people with COVID-19 symptoms. Image Credit: ANI

The Ernakulam district administration has set up a Walk-in Sample Kiosk (WISK) to collect samples from those with COVID-19 symptoms. Sample collection for the current PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test and rapid test, can be done using WISK.

The WISK, which looks like a glass cabin, is made in such a way that the environment inside it where the medical staff stands, is always sterile. The healthcare professionals in the kiosk can collect throat swabs of people who will stand outside the kiosk. The medical staff standing inside the cabin can use the gloves affixed on the kiosk to collect throat swab samples from people sitting outside the chamber.

Apart from the gloves, WISK consists of magnetic doors, ultraviolet lights and an exhaust fan. After collecting the sample, the container will be handed back to the person who in turn will hand it over to another medical staff. According to officials, each time after the samples are collected, the gloves and the chair on which the person, whose samples were collected, sat will be disinfected.

WISK can temporarily fix in an area to collect samples. It can store large quantities of samples. The most comforting thing is that health workers who are assigned to collect samples do not have to wear PPE kits. It takes an average of only two minutes to collect a sample of eight steps.

Sample collection of the current PCR test and the rapid test, which is about to begin, can be done by WISK. The cost of a WISK, including the magnetic door, exhaust fan and ultraviolet light system, is around Rs 40,000. "This means mass screening should be done as soon as possible. The district administration wants to develop more indigenous technologies for coronavirus prevention efforts. NGOs and individuals are requested to come forward to establish WISK in more places in the district. This is just the beginning," said S Suhas, District Collector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden nabs endorsement of prominent black lawmaker John Lewis

U.S. Representative John Lewis of Georgia endorsed Joe Bidens presidential campaign on Tuesday, giving the Democrats bid further support among the partys black leadership.Joe Biden has no delusion about this nations past, but he knows who w...

Copper futures climb on fresh bets

Copper prices on Tuesday traded up 2.29 per cent at Rs 388.80 per kg in futures market on the back of pick-up in spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 8.70, or 2.29 per cent...

MRPL reduces production of diesel, petrol

With the number of vehicles on roads falling sharply in the lockdown period due to the coronavirus spread, the public sector Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited MRPL has cut down production of petrol and diesel by half. The demand...

COVID-19: 42 arrested in UP for attacking police team for enforcing lockdown

An FIR was registered against 150 people for allegedly attacking a police team trying to enforce lockdown in Izatnagar area here, police said on Tuesday. Forty-two people were arrested in this connection, out of which three women were rel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020