40 booked for coming out on roads with candles in UP's Balrampur

A case has been registered against 40 people in this district of Uttar Pradesh for defying lockdown norms and coming out on the roads despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request to lit lamps indoors, police said on Tuesday. Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus. "While people across the country lit earthen lamps and candles on the prime minister's call, some people in Tulsipur Bazar here came out on the roads in large numbers," ASP Arvind Kumar Mishra.

Taking note of it, an FIR has been registered against 40 people for violating lockdown norms, he said, adding that a strict action will be taken against those found flouting the government orders. On Monday, BJP's Mahila Morcha district president Manju Tiwari was booked for allegedly firing in air on Sunday night. Tiwari was removed from her post with immediate effect.

