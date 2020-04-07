NCC cadets in Pondy help cops ensure people maintain social distancing at ATM centres

NCC cadets in Puducherry joined hands with the police on Tuesday to ensure that people maintain social distancing at ATM centres and market places here. Sources said around 90 volunteers of senior division of National Cadet Corps and former cadets joined the police to help regulate crowds at ATM centres and at market places.

"The volunteers persuade people to adhere to social distancing during the current lockdown adopted to tackle spread of COVID 19," the sources added. The government has announced that shops selling essential commodities would remain open from 6 am to 1 p m similar to the one adopted in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The territorial government had earlier introduced the working time for the shops from 6 am to 2.30 pm and has now modified it in consonance with the practice in Tamil Nadu.PTI Cor PTI PTI.

