3 more Tabligh members test COVID-19 positive in Shamli, total number in double-digits now

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:25 IST
Three more Tablighi Jamaat members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Shamli, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the district to 11, officials said on Tuesday. All three whose test results returned positive Monday evening are from Tripura, they said, adding they had gone to Shamli on March 17 after attending the Jamaat’s Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the three have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Jhinjhana, which now houses all 11 Jamaat members who have tested positive in Shamli

On Monday, five Jamaat members – they were also from Tripura – were moved to the hospital after testing positive. Before that, three members – two from Bangladesh and one from Assam – were admitted there. The administration has begun sanitisation and other preventing exercises in the areas where the 11 stayed.

