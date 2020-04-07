Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police, govt, MCD conduct door-to-door verification of 2,000 houses in Nizamuddin area

Delhi Police along with the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation (MCD) have conducted door-to-door verification of approximately 2,000 houses in and around Nizamuddin area, which became an epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 15:31 IST
Delhi Police, govt, MCD conduct door-to-door verification of 2,000 houses in Nizamuddin area
A team of Delhi Police in Nizamuddin area. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police along with the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation (MCD) have conducted door-to-door verification of approximately 2,000 houses in and around Nizamuddin area, which became an epicentre of coronavirus spread in the country. According to sources, the purpose of this door-to-door verification is to identify and establish the movement of people in the area and also find out if they have developed any coronavirus related symptoms.

It is expected to determine whether the people came in contact with anyone with COVID-19. The police and crime branch are also scrutinizing thousands of dumped data of mobile phones which were active around Nizamuddin Markaz, sources said.

This comes after several people, who attended the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area last month, tested positive for coronavirus across the country. Many who attended the congregation have also infected several others.

An FIR was earlier filed against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act in connection with the congregation. The area has also been sanitized and evacuated. Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that of the 2,300 brought out from the Markaz, 500 of whom showed symptoms of COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals, whereas the remaining 1,800 were sent under quarantine.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs has claimed the lives of 114 people and infected 4,307 others as on Tuesday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days: Study

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

MP officer ‘refuses’ hospitalisation after testing corona positive; Bhopal dist admin’s help sought

A senior health department official allegedly refused to get hospitalised after being tested positive for the novel coronavirus and instead stayed at the hostel of a premier bureaucrats training academy here, sparking allegations of certain...

EU ministers likely to agree half a trillion-euro coronavirus rescue

Euro zone finance ministers hope to agree on Tuesday on half a trillion euros worth of economic aid to finance recovery from the coronavirus epidemic, a discussion that has sown divisions as the bloc struggles with the outbreak. No deal is ...

Dealing with COVID-19 like fighting a war with an unknown enemy: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh says dealing with COVID-19 is like fighting a war wherein an unknown enemy is making the battle more complicated and challenging every day. Underlining the states resolve to tide over the crisis, he ...

India partially lifts export ban on hydroxychloroquine; paves ways for supply to US

India has decided to partially lift a ban on export of anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for its supply to the US and several other countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Government officials said India would ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020