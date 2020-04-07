Last but not least: Exxon chops spending by 30%Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 16:36 IST
Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday throttled back a multi-year investment spree, reducing its expansion budget by $10 billion this year as the coronavirus pandemic saps energy demand amid a dramatic slide in oil prices.
The company, which last month pledged "significant" cuts to spending, said it would reduce 2020 capital expenditure to $23 billion. It had previously expected to spend up to $33 billion.
