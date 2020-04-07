Health concerns shall precede that of economy for post-lockdown roadmap: Vice President

Left Menu
The country's leadership is seized of the way forward after April 14 when the three-week lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus comes to an end, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday, noting that considerations of health of people shall take precedence over those for the stabilisation of the economy.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Image Credit: ANI

The country's leadership is seized of the way forward after April 14 when the three-week lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus comes to an end, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday, noting that considerations of health of people shall take precedence over those for the stabilisation of the economy. Giving his assessment of the completion of two weeks of lockdown and the way forward, Naidu said that next week will be critical for deciding the exit from the restrictions in force from March 25. He said that the data regarding the extent and rate of spread of virus infection will have a bearing on the exit strategy.

"I am glad that the leadership including the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers have started consultations on the exit from the present lockdown. I am certain that they will come out with the best possible solution. Between the considerations of the health of the people and stabilisation of our economy being debated, the former shall take precedence over the later. In my view, while the concerns of the economy can wait for another day, that of health can't," he said. Naidu expressed concern over Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi last month and said many new cases had links with the meeting, which upset expectations about arresting the spread of coronavirus.

"Amidst our collective efforts showing signals of success in arresting the spread of coronavirus came the Tablighi Jamaat congregation which had altered the nature of the curve with most of the newly infected cases emanating from this meet. The extent of participation in this congregation and it's multiplier effect has upset our expectations," he said. Naidu said the "avoidable episode" highlighted the consequences of any slip concerning the rules of social and physical distancing. "In that sense, this avoidable aberration should only be seen as an eye-opener to all others," he said.

The Vice President said that the next week of the lockdown is very critical for evolving an exit strategy since data regarding the spread of the virus will have a bearing on the decision. "I appeal to the people to abide by whatever decision is ultimately taken by the leadership and cooperate in the ongoing national effort with the same spirit that has been evident even if it means to continue with some degree of hardship beyond April 14," he said.

The Vice President expressed confidence that the governments will ensure necessary relief and support to the poor and vulnerable sections. He said the people have so far demonstrated "a very high degree of resoluteness" in the true spirit of spirituality to collectively fight the challenge. "Spirituality is all about annihilating one's own interests and striving for the good of all, guided by the principle of universality of humankind which is at the core of Indian ethos," Naidu said and referred to response of people to Janta Curfew and Prime Minister's appeal to light lamps, candles and use torches and mobile flashlights on April 5.

The Vice President said the global community needs to draw right lessons from the present crisis and deficiencies manifested in respect of the effectiveness of institutions, infrastructure, information sharing, internal cooperation and individual actions need to be rectified to effectively face the next imminent challenge. "The duration of the fight against the virus may be uncertain at the moment but we shall triumph in the end," he said, adding that wisdom lies in minimising the cost to health and wealth of the people across the globe.

"India has shown the spirit to do so and this needs to be sustained till the end. Let's live with the hardship a little longer for a better tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

