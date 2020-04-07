Latur: 8 travelers test positive, 7 booked for disobedience

Seven people have been booked in Latur in Maharashtra for not informing authorities about 12 Andhra Pradesh residents who traveled from Haryana and took shelter in a mosque in Nilanga here during the lockdown, eight of whom later tested positive for novel coronavirus, police said on Tuesday. The 12, hailing from Kurnool in AP, had attended a religious gathering in Ferozepur Jhirka and then arrived by a private vehicle in Nilanga, and were apprehended by police on Friday, officials said said.

Eight of them tested positive for the virus next day and are undergoing treatment, they added. "Even if they stayed just for the night, the people managing the religious place should have informed authorities.

Since they did not, a case has been registered against seven people at Nilanga police station," Inspector Anil Chomale. He said the seven are quarantined in Nilanga.

