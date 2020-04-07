Naqvi appeals to Muslims to strictly follow lockdown guidelines on Shab-e-Barat

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday appealed to Muslims to strictly follow the guidelines on lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat by offering prayers and performing other religious rituals at their homes. Shab-e-Barat is known as the night of forgiveness, during which Muslims all over the world gather in mosques and offer prayers. This year it falls on the intervening night of April 8 and 9.

In a statement, Naqvi said almost all religious leaders and religious and social organisations have appealed to Muslims to honestly follow the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat. "All state waqf boards, through the Central Waqf Council, have been directed to assist the local administration in implementation of the lockdown completely on Shab-e-Barat and appeal to the people to offer prayers and perform other religious rituals staying inside their homes," he said. "We should also pray at our homes to give strength to India and the entire world to eliminate the challenges posed by coronavirus," the Union minister said.

The minister said the entire country is seriously and honestly following the guidelines of the lockdown and social distancing on the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Any type of carelessness can be harmful for us, our family, the society and the entire country. We should follow the guidelines of the administration to defeat coronavirus with all seriousness and honesty," Naqvi said.

Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani also appealed to Muslims to observe Shab-e-Barat at home and adhere to social distancing and lockdown guidelines. He said that on Shab-e-Barat all prayers and worship can be performed at home.

While referring to the opinions of Islamic jurists regarding visit to graveyards on this night, Madani said according to them, visiting graveyards is not needed on every Shab-e-Barat. He said that even in normal times, getting out of the house, making noise and creating chaos on the roads late at night, wandering on vehicles in hordes are not only against the teachings of Islam but also the violation of law. Madani appealed to the community to stay away from un-Islamic things on this sacred night and abide by all the official guidelines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and maintain social distance for the safety of people..

