Left Menu
Development News Edition

Need for awareness drive to dispel fear of cremating COVID-19 victims: Experts

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:41 IST
Need for awareness drive to dispel fear of cremating COVID-19 victims: Experts

Experts here have called for spreading awareness among people to dispel their fear of catching infection during last rites of COVID-19 suspected or positive cases. They urged the authorities to spread awareness in this regard after two incidents where people refused to cremate bodies of coronavirus victims were reported in the state.

Family members of a 69-year-old woman who died of COVID-19 in a private hospital in Ludhiana, had refused to accept her body and cremate it, forcing the district administration to perform her last rites. In another such incident, residents of Verka village in Amritsar did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri awardee Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa.

The villagers had refused to allow the cremation of the Gurbani exponent fearing spread of the disease. If all the government mandated protocols are followed while performing last rites for such bodies, there is no need to fear, the experts said.

D S Bhullar, president of Punjab Academy of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology said there was no need to worry when transportation and cremation of a body of a COVID-19 suspected or confirmed case takes place in line with the protocols set by the government. He said the body is packed in a double layered body bag which is disinfected with hypochlorite solution.

Besides, a team wearing PPE takes the body to the cremation ground in an ambulance, Bhullar added. “One should not worry as the cremation takes place while following all the guidelines. There is no chance of spread of virus,” he said.

Professor of Department of Sociology, Panjab University, Rajesh Gill told PTI on Tuesday that, “Humanity is tested when there is crisis and we need to wake up the sensitivity of people.” She said there was a need to launch an awareness drive to tell people that that they need to give respect to the bodies. “People need to be told what kind of precautions they need to take for cremation and how health authorities will cooperate with them and how they should go about it,” she said.

The government should spread awareness through TV, radio and other media, she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.Lufthansa will cut capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reduc...

COVID-19: Death toll in country rises to 124, number of cases to 4,789

The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of a...

Exporters to raise wages issue, opening up of factories in discussion with Commerce Minister Wed

Exporters will seek immediate roll out of support measures and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce during a video conference meeting called by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Rep...

Pompeo says Afghanistan peace progress made since his March 23 Kabul visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said a U.S.-led Afghanistan peacemaking drive has seen progress since he visited Kabul last month to persuade the Afghan president and his main political foe to end their leadership feud. Weve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020