Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mizoram govt contemplating to extend lockdown

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:42 IST
Mizoram govt contemplating to extend lockdown

The Mizoram government is contemplating to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state after receiving an "informal suggestion" from a medical panel it had set up to fight the contagion, a senior official said on Tuesday. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 to break the chain of coronavirus transmission and it was scheduled to be lifted on April 15.

The state government is weighing between the necessity of extending the lockdown and its possible social and economic repercussion, the official said adding that a decision is likely to be taken by the end of this week. Mizoram has so far reported one positive COVID-19 case.

"The medical operational team constituted to tackle the deadly virus has informally suggested to the state-level task force that the lockdown should be extended for 14 more days beyond April 14," he said. Ruling Mizo National Front legislator Dr ZR Thiamsanga, who heads the medical operational team, had said an extension of the lockdown for 14 days is required to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in Mizoram which does not have a good medical infrastructure.

Though the state-level task force headed by the chief secretary is yet to receive the proposal formally, discussions have already started on this among top bureaucrats, the official said. "Several issues, including the economic condition of daily wage labourers, traders and farmers have come up during the discussions," he said.

No doubt the government is in favour of the extension, but looking at the inconvenience faced by the people as a whole, declaration of total lockdown is unlikely as people, including government employees, may not withstand the restrictions for long, the official said. "The government is studying the feasibility of the extension and the final decision is likely to be taken by this weekend," he said.

Vice-chairman of health and family welfare board, Z R Thiamsanga, earlier said prevention is the best way to keep safe a small state like Mizoram where good medical infrastructure is absent..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

Lufthansa grounds Germanwings in sweeping restructuring

Lufthansa on Tuesday said it will ground its Germanwings low-cost airline as part of a broader overhaul which includes cutting flight capacity across the group.Lufthansa will cut capacity at its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, including reduc...

COVID-19: Death toll in country rises to 124, number of cases to 4,789

The death toll in the country due to novel coronavirus rose to 124 and the number of cases climbed to 4,789 on Tuesday, registering an increase of 508 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of a...

Exporters to raise wages issue, opening up of factories in discussion with Commerce Minister Wed

Exporters will seek immediate roll out of support measures and permission for opening up their factories with 50 per cent of workforce during a video conference meeting called by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Rep...

Pompeo says Afghanistan peace progress made since his March 23 Kabul visit

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said a U.S.-led Afghanistan peacemaking drive has seen progress since he visited Kabul last month to persuade the Afghan president and his main political foe to end their leadership feud. Weve ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020