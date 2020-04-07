Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000

Number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crosses 1,000PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 19:44 IST
One hundred and fifty persons tested positive for coronavirus infection in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 1,018, a health official said here. Maharashtra thus became the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases, he said.
Of the 150 patients detected on Tuesday, 116 were reported in Mumbai, he added. Other new cases were reported from Pune (18), three each from Ahmednagar, Nagpur and Aurangabad, two each from Thane and Buldana, and one each from Satara, Ratnagiri and Sangli, said the official.
