COVID-19: Delhi min Gopal Rai to donate one month's salary to CM Relief Fund

COVID-19: Delhi min Gopal Rai to donate one month's salary to CM Relief FundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:25 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:25 IST
Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said he would donate one month's salary to the 'CM Relief Fund' to support the AAP government's five-point action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus in the national capital. As part of tha plan, one lakh random rapid COVID-19 tests will be conducted in the city's hotspot areas.
"I am giving one month's salary to the 'CM Relief Fund' for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's five-point action plan for the fight against COVID-19. #DelhiFightsCorona," Rai tweeted in Hindi. Announcing the plan earlier in the day, Kejriwal said Delhi government will take over private hospitals and 12,000 rooms of hotels in a phased manner if coronavirus cases constantly rise and reach up to active 30,000 cases in the city.
The chief minister said that the government has earmarked 400 beds in three private hospitals - Max Saket (318 beds), Apollo (50 beds) and Gangaram Colemet (42 beds)..
