Police Minister urges public to comply with COVID-19 regulations

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:33 IST
Cele said about 24 389 law enforcers made up of the South African Police Service (SAPS); the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and metro police units have been deployed to enforce the regulations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Law enforcement agencies have arrested 2 289 suspects for non-compliance with COVID-19 National State of Disaster regulations, Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Thursday.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Pretoria, the Minister urged the public to observe and comply with the regulations.

"They must stick with them so that we are not forced to enforce the law. From the 27 [March 2020], until midnight, 2289 people have been arrested for breaking those regulations, especially alcohol and traffic offenses," said the Minister.

The arrests come as South Africa today marks day 7 of the 21-day national lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last month.

Cele said about 24 389 law enforcers made up of the South African Police Service (SAPS); the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), and metro police units have been deployed to enforce the regulations.

He urged the public to observe and comply with the regulations in place.

The Minister also urged provincial governments not to formulate their own regulations, saying the national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister is the sole custodian of the regulations.

"These regulations are national regulations. There are no provincial or municipal regulations, so what is done in Limpopo, is also done in the Western Cape. We hear that some provinces will relax some regulations … they shouldn't complain because the police will not implement the so-called provincial regulations, they'll stick to the national regulations."

The Minister emphasized that police would not hesitate to arrest those who are not complying with the regulations.

The Minister's comments come as South Africa now has 1 462 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with five recorded deaths. Two other deaths are yet to be confirmed.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

