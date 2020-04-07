Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K reports 3rd Covid-19 death,positive cases mount to 125

125 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir so far, a bulletin issued by the government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:36 IST
J-K reports 3rd Covid-19 death,positive cases mount to 125
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

125 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir so far, a bulletin issued by the government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday. There are 118 active positive cases, four have recovered while the death toll of the state stands at 3.

1900 samples were sent for testing in the state out of whom 1,763 tested negative. 9,209 persons are kept under home quarantine as of today. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,789, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,789 cases, 4,312 are active cases while 352 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 124. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 20 synopsis revealed, What you can see on April 7

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Fire breaks out at Jhalana forest area in Jaipur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Diya Jalao for COVID 19: How Modi put Power Grids and power warriors at risk?

While Prime Minister Narendra Modis staunch supporters are busy in search of hidden science behind the sudden announcement of 9minutes9pm campaign but his ignorance of the actual science has put the nation in another danger. The scientists ...

Videos

Latest News

IOA chief hopes National Games will be held as scheduled later this year

IOA President Narinder Batra is optimistic that despite a spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the much-delayed 36th National Games will be held as scheduled from October 20 to November 4 in Goa. Batra said he hopes the National Game...

Steelers QB Roethlisberger 'on schedule' for next step

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was ready to put his surgically repaired right elbow on display at organized team activities. But with the cancellation of the first phase of the offseason -- practice would have taken plac...

19 more COVID-19 positive cases and 2 deaths reported in Gujarat

Nineteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 and two deaths were reported from the state on Tuesday. Both the deceased had comorbid conditions, informed Principal Secretary Health of Gujarat, Jayanti Ravi. The total number of COVID-19 ...

50 prisoners contract coronavirus in Pakistan's jails

At least 50 prisoners at a jail in Pakistans worst-hit Punjab province have tested coronavirus positive, an official said on Tuesday. The total number of prisoners infected with the coronavirus in Punjab has reached 50 so far. Some 525 pris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020