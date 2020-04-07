J-K reports 3rd Covid-19 death,positive cases mount to 125

125 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir so far, a bulletin issued by the government of UT of Jammu and Kashmir said on Tuesday. There are 118 active positive cases, four have recovered while the death toll of the state stands at 3.

1900 samples were sent for testing in the state out of whom 1,763 tested negative. 9,209 persons are kept under home quarantine as of today. India's tally of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 4,789, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. Out of the 4,789 cases, 4,312 are active cases while 352 have been cured or discharged and one has migrated. The death toll stands at 124. (ANI)

