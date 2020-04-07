COVID-19: Man, woman discharged from Mumbai hospital

COVID-19: Man, woman discharged from Mumbai hospitalPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-04-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 07-04-2020 20:40 IST
A man and woman in their earlythirties were discharged on Tuesday from Fortis Hospital inMulund in Mumbai after recovering from the novel coronavirusinfection, officials said
The 33-year-old man had travelled to the UnitedKingdom and got admitted on March 27 while the 32-year-oldwoman was admitted on March 30, a statement from the hospitalsaid
"I am glad the two have been discharged on WorldHealth Day," said Dr Rahul Pandit, who heads the COVID-19 taskforce of the hospital.
