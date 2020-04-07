COVID-19: Man, woman discharged from Mumbai hospital

A man and woman in their earlythirties were discharged on Tuesday from Fortis Hospital inMulund in Mumbai after recovering from the novel coronavirusinfection, officials said

The 33-year-old man had travelled to the UnitedKingdom and got admitted on March 27 while the 32-year-oldwoman was admitted on March 30, a statement from the hospitalsaid

"I am glad the two have been discharged on WorldHealth Day," said Dr Rahul Pandit, who heads the COVID-19 taskforce of the hospital.

