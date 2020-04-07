DCPCR to help people carry out constructive activities during lockdown

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Tuesday launched a counselling helpline to help parents and children carry out constructive activities during the ongoing lockdown. The helpline was launched on Twitter by Minister of Women and Child Development Rajendra Pal Gautam.

A team of well-trained educationists, psychologists and counsellors shall interact and provide telephonic counselling to parents and children from 10 am to 7 pm till April 30 which shall be extended if needed. The helpline -- 011-411-82977 will operate on all days of the week to ensure emotional and psychosocial well-being of children during the COVID-19 outbreak, a statement from DCPCR said.

The helpline can also be used by children to learn new activities to keep themselves productively yet creatively engaged in day to day routine, it said. Parents may also call to learn about techniques to keep their children engaged focused on enhancing their creativity, academics and emotional growth, it added.

The initiative has been launched in collaboration with Indus Action and COVID Response, a not-for-profit initiative bridged together by three impact-first mental health organisations: Mind Piper, Aatma Prakash and I Am..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.