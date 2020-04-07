CRPF jawan killed in grenade attack in south Kashmir

One CRPF jawan was killed and another injured on Tuesday when a militant hurled a grenade at security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said

Head Constable Shiv Lal Neetam was killed in the incident in Bijbehara on Tuesday evening. At about 5:50 pm, a man threw a grenade at a CRPF patrolling party at Goriwan Chowk in the area and fled, the officials said

While it was earlier reported that the jawans received splinter injuries, officials later said the grenade did not explode. The militants then fired upon the forces, injuring two CRPF personnel who were rushed to a hospital where Neetam was declared brought dead, they said. The official added that a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot to diffuse the grenade.

