No new COVID-19 case in Noida in past three days

No new COVID-19 positive case has surfaced in the past three days in Noida, a district official said on Tuesday. According to the district official: "Earlier, the patient of coronavirus was found in Noida, who hails from Delhi's Maujpur area and is a lab technician in a private hospital."

"There are total of 58 cases of COVID-19 in Noida, out of which 48 are active cases while 10 people have been cured. A total of 1180 samples have been tested out of which 787 people have tested negative," he added. Results of 203 people are awaited, the official said.

With 354 new cases of COVID-19 and eight deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total count of coronavirus positive cases in the country has gone up to 4,421, said the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

