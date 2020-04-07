9 fresh COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: Updating ) Shimla, Apr 7 (PTI) Nine primary contacts of Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior health official said. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state climbed to 28.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said out of the 79 samples collected in the state on Tuesday, nine tested positive and the rest negative. The infected people are between the age group of 16 to 75 years, he added.

